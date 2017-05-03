Copper to trade in 371.9-380.9: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 371.9-380.9.

Copper dropped as pressure seen on caution over slowing demand in top consumer China.

A mineral-rich region of Papua New Guinea has lifted a 40-year-old ban on new mining and exploration, opening the way for copper operations.

Anglo American plans to restart production shortly at its El Soldado copper mine in Chile as regulators have approved a new permit plan for the deposit.

BUY COPPER JUN 2017 @ 375.00 SL 372.50 TGT 378.50-380.00.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.