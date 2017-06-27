App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 27, 2017 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Copper to trade in 370.3-376.5: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Copper dropped as the dollar firmed, but the metal held near the highs as expectations for upbeat Chinese demand and concern over mine supply lent support.

Copper to trade in 370.3-376.5: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Silver


Copper trading range for the day is 370.3-376.5.

Copper dropped as the dollar firmed, but the metal held near the highs as expectations for upbeat Chinese demand and concern over mine supply lent support.

Copper inventories in LME warehouses now down nearly 100,000 tonnes, or 28 percent, from their early May peak.

Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long position in copper futures and options by 13,552 contracts to 49,285 in the week to June 20, U.S.

CFTC data showed   BUY COPPER JUN 2017 @ 371.00 SL 368.00 TGT 374.50-378.00.MCX.

Read More

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.