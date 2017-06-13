App
Jun 13, 2017 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Copper to trade in 369.9-377.7: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Copper prices slipped ahead of a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve and economic data from China that could yield clues to future demand growth.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper


Copper trading range for the day is 369.9-377.7.

Copper prices slipped ahead of a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve and economic data from China that could yield clues to future demand growth.

China's economy is expected to show steady growth in May, buoyed by solid gains in trade and investment.

Traders were watching stock movements in LME approved warehouses which rose to 279,575 tonnes, but overall inventories are still down more than 20% since May 4.

SELL COPPER JUN 2017 @ 374.00 SL 378.00 TGT 370.00-367.00.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

