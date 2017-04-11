Copper to trade in 368.8-377.8.: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 368.8-377.8.

Copper eased as rising geopolitical tensions blunted appetite for risk and lifted the dollar, but prices were underpinned by tightening supply.

LME copper stocks are at the lowest since earl y March, while ShFE copper stocks rose last week, but are down from near one-year highs reached a month ago.

Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long position in copper futures U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed.

SELL COPPER APR 2017 @ 375.50 SL 378.50 TGT 371.80-369.50.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.