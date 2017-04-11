Copper to trade in 368.8-377.8.: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Copper eased as rising geopolitical tensions blunted appetite for risk and lifted the dollar, but prices were underpinned by tightening supply.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper
Copper trading range for the day is 368.8-377.8.
LME copper stocks are at the lowest since earl y March, while ShFE copper stocks rose last week, but are down from near one-year highs reached a month ago.
Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long position in copper futures U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed.SELL COPPER APR 2017 @ 375.50 SL 378.50 TGT 371.80-369.50.MCX.
