you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2017 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Copper to trade in 367.6-376.8: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Copper gained as support seen after update workers at the giant Grasberg copper mine at Freeport McMoRan Inc will extend a strike for a second month.

Copper to trade in 367.6-376.8: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper


Copper trading range for the day is 367.6-376.8.

Copper gained as support seen after update workers at the giant Grasberg copper mine at Freeport McMoRan Inc will extend a strike for a second month.

The global world refined copper market showed a 93,000 tonnes surplus in February, compared with a 55,000 tonnes surplus in January, the ICSG said.

Hedge funds and other money managers increased their net long position in COMEX copper in the week ended May 16, U.S. CFTC data showed.

SELL COPPER JUN 2017 @ 372.00 SL 374.50 TGT 370.20-358.50.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

