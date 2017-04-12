Copper to trade in 367.4-377.6: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 367.4-377.6.

Copper traded in range weighed down by concerns about oversupply as the world's top two copper mines look to recover from disruptions.

Prices have faltered since shipments resumed from BHP Billiton's Escondida mine in Chile.

A Southern Copper Corp spokesman said its operations in Peru were near normal as workers started an indefinite strike, despite sources said 80% of capacity was affected.

SELL COPPER APR 2017 @ 375.50 SL 378.50 TGT 371.80-369.50.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.