Copper to trade in 366.7-382.7: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 366.7-382.7.

Copper prices gains helped by concerns over supply from Chile and falling stocks of the Metal.

China reported stronger-than-anticipated exports and imports for May, indicating the economy is holding up better than expected.

According to China Customs, imported copper concentrate supply is ample in China’s market as strikes make limited impact on copper supply.

BUY COPPER JUN 2017 @ 373.00 SL 370.00 TGT 376.80-380.00.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.