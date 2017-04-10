Copper to trade in 366.6-384.2: Achiievers Equities

Copper trading range for the day is 366.6-384.2

Copper fell after a U.S. air strike on Syria prompted investors to move out of riskier assets.

The discount of LME cash copper to the three-month contract closed at $31.25 a tonne, close to the biggest in four years, indicating adequate supply.

China's foreign exchange reserves rose slightly in March, though by a bit less than the market expected.

SELL COPPER APR 2017 @ 380.00 SL 383.00 TGT 377.50-374.50.MCX

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.