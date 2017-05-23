Copper to trade in 366.3-374.3: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 366.3-374.3.

Copper gained as support seen after dollar slipped to a more than six-month low on Monday, weighed down by an uncertain U.S. political climate.

Soothing regulatory comments and the People’s Bank of China’s cash injection offset worries over tighter banking regulations and economic growth.

Freeport McMoRan mine will extend a strike for a second month, a union official said in an ongoing dispute over employment terms and layoffs.

BUY COPPER JUN 2017 @ 368.00 SL 365.00 TGT 371.50-374.00.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.