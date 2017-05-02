App
May 02, 2017 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Copper to trade in 365.7-392.5: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Copper rose after news that workers from the Indonesian unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc staged a rally near its Papua mine, protesting against layoffs by the miner.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper


Copper trading range for the day is 365.7-392.5.

However upside seen limited amid a soft reading on China's manufacturing sector released over the weekend.

The official manufacturing PMI dipped to a six-month low of 51.2 in April from 51.8 in March, below the forecast for 51.6.

BUY COPPER JUN 2017 @ 377.00 SL 374.00 TGT 380.50-384.00.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

