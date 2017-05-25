Copper to trade in 365.5-375: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 365.5-375.7.

Copper prices sagged after China’s credit rating was downgraded by Moody’s for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Moody's said it expected the financial strength of China's economy to erode in the coming years as growth slows and debt continues to rise.

China's imports of refined copper in April slid by 41 percent from a year ago, as traders found their buying power crimped by tighter access to credit.

SELL COPPER JUN 2017 @ 373.00 SL 376.00 TGT 369.80-367.00.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.