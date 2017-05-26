Copper to trade in 365.1-377.7: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 365.1-377.7.

Copper prices recovered from lows amid worries about prolonged disruptions at the giant Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia.

An estimated 9,000 workers at Grasberg operated by Freeport Mc MoRan will extend a strike for a second month.

Inventories of the metal at 321,575 tonnes in LME warehouses are down more nine percent since hitting a 7-month high above 354,000 tonnes earlier in May.

BUY COPPER JUN 2017 @ 369.80 SL 367.00 TGT 372.50-375.00.MCX.

