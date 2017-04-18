Copper to trade in 364-375: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 364-375.

Copper prices gained as solid growth from China's factories brightening the outlook for the base metals.

China's economy grew 6.9 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, slightly faster than expected.

Peru’s Ministry of Energy and Mines revealed this week that the country’s copper production rose by 5.42% in February compared to the same month last year.

BUY COPPER APR 2017 @ 368.00 SL 365.00 TGT 370.50-372.50.MCX

