Copper to trade in 364-375: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Copper prices gained as solid growth from China's factories brightening the outlook for the base metals.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper
Copper trading range for the day is 364-375.
Copper prices gained as solid growth from China's factories brightening the outlook for the base metals.
China's economy grew 6.9 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, slightly faster than expected.
Peru’s Ministry of Energy and Mines revealed this week that the country’s copper production rose by 5.42% in February compared to the same month last year.BUY COPPER APR 2017 @ 368.00 SL 365.00 TGT 370.50-372.50.MCX
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.