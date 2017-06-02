Jun 02, 2017 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copper to trade in 364.1-372.3: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Copper prices settled flat undermined by concerns over weakening demand and oversupply.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper
Copper trading range for the day is 364.1-372.3.
Copper prices settled flat undermined by concerns over weakening demand and oversupply.
BHP Billiton said it had lifted a declaration of force ma eure at its Escondida copper mine in Chile.
A survey showed China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in May for the first time in 11 months.SELL COPPER JUN 2017 @ 370.00 SL 373.50 TGT 366.40-363.80.MCX.
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.