Copper to trade in 364.1-372.3: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 364.1-372.3.

Copper prices settled flat undermined by concerns over weakening demand and oversupply.

BHP Billiton said it had lifted a declaration of force ma eure at its Escondida copper mine in Chile.

A survey showed China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in May for the first time in 11 months.

SELL COPPER JUN 2017 @ 370.00 SL 373.50 TGT 366.40-363.80.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.