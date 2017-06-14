Copper to trade in 363.9-376.5: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 363.9-376.5.

Copper eased ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision due later in the week.

Codelco has confirmed that its Antofagasta operations are all operational once again after adverse weather in Chile last week.

A small majority of traders in China's financial markets think its central bank will likely raise short-term interest rates this week.

SELL COPPER JUN 2017 @ 371.00 SL 373.50 TGT 368.20-365.00.MCX.

