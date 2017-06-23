Copper to trade in 363.9-376.1: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 363.9-376.1.

Copper prices gained spurred on by data showing the metal’s shift to global a supply deficit.

The global world refined copper market showed a 5,000 tonne deficit in March, compared with a 102,000 tonne surplus in February.

In the first quarter of this year, the world mine production is estimated to decline by around 3.5 percent to 4.63 million tons when compared to the same period last year.

BUY COPPER JUN 2017 @ 368.00 SL 364.50 TGT 371.50-375.50.MCX.

