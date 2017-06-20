Copper to trade in 363.7-372.5: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 363.7-372.5.

Copper prices gained helped by news and data from China that indicated higher demand for the commodity.

China's central bank plans to step up support for "green" financing, including incentives to encourage banks to extend more loans for projects friendly to the environment.

Speculators increased their net long position in copper futures and options, latest data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.

BUY COPPER JUN 2017 @ 367.00 SL 364.00 TGT 370.20-373.50.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.