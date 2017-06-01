Copper to trade in 363.3-372.3: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 363.3-372.3.

Copper gained as support seen after data showed China's manufacturing sector expanded at a solid pace in May.

Prices also seen supported amid a drop in on -warrant stocks available to the market in LME-registered warehouses, falling to 153,500 tonnes after 7,625 tonnes of cancellations.

Investors are keenly awaiting Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report, which could set the dollar's tone in the short term.

SELL COPPER JUN 2017 @ 370.00 SL 373.50 TGT 366.40-363.80.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.