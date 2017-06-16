Copper to trade in 363.1-369.3: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 363.1-369.3.

Copper recovered from the day's low on short covering as trader book there short after prices fell after the Federal Reserve lifted U.S. interest rates.

China's central bank left interest rates for open market operations unchanged, shrugging off an overnight increase in the U.S. Federal Reserve's key policy rate.

Copper inventories in London Metal Exchange warehouses fell another 4,125 tonnes, data showed, taking them to their lowest in more than six weeks.

BUY COPPER JUN 2017 @ 365.00 SL 362.50 TGT 367.50-370.00.MCX.

