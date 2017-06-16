App
Jun 16, 2017 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Copper to trade in 363.1-369.3: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Copper recovered from the day's low on short covering as trader book there short after prices fell after the Federal Reserve lifted U.S. interest rates.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper


Copper trading range for the day is 363.1-369.3.

Copper recovered from the day's low on short covering as trader book there short after prices fell after the Federal Reserve lifted U.S. interest rates.

China's central bank left interest rates for open market operations unchanged, shrugging off an overnight increase in the U.S. Federal Reserve's key policy rate.

Copper inventories in London Metal Exchange warehouses fell another 4,125 tonnes, data showed, taking them to their lowest in more than six weeks.

BUY COPPER JUN 2017 @ 365.00 SL 362.50 TGT 367.50-370.00.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

