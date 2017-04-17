Copper to trade in 362.7-369.9: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Copper prices rebounded helped by a weaker dollar and upbeat trade data from China, spurring hopes for higher demand.
Copper trading range for the day is 362.7-369.9.
Copper prices rebounded helped by a weaker dollar and upbeat trade data from China,spurring hopes for higher demand.
China's imports of copper rose 26.5 percent from month ago to 430,000 tonnes in March,data from the General Administration of Customs showed.
China's 2017 export outlook brightened considerably after it reported forecast-beating trade growth in March.SELL COPPER APR 2017 @ 368.00 SL 371.00 TGT 364.80-362.00.MCX
