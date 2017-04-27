Copper to trade in 362.5-369.3: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 362.5-369.3.

Copper remained supported as investors turned to riskier assets after centrist Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the first round of the French presidential election.

Freeport McMoRan Inc is preparing three copper concentrate export shipments from its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia after a 15-week outage.

Zambia added to fears of an over-stocked global copper market. The country announced that it expects copper output to jump 10% to record levels this year.

BUY COPPER APR 2017 @ 364.00 SL 361.80 TGT 367.50-370.00.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.