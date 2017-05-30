Copper to trade in 362-373.6: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 362-373.6.

Copper settled flat as pressure seen due to expectations of weaker demand in top consumer China over the coming months.

Strikes at Peruvian mines resolved in two weeks, with limited supply disruptions as company used temporary workers to maintain production.

Freeport resumed exports in late April from its Grasberg mine in Indonesia, after being suspended by the government since mid-January.

SELL COPPER JUN 2017 @ 368.50 SL 371.00 TGT 365.50-363.50.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.