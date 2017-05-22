Copper to trade in 362.3-373.9: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 362.3-373.9.

Copper rose and ended the week with a gain of more than 2 percent thanks to dollar weakness and receding worries over China's economy.

China's economy will likely expand around 6.8 percent in the second quarter of 2017, the State Information Center said.

Copper stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.7 percent from last Friday to 196,358 tonnes.

BUY COPPER JUN 2017 @ 367.00 SL 364.00 TGT 370.00-372.50.MCX.

