Copper to trade in 362.3-370.3: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 362.3-370.3.

Copper settled flat with markets waiting for trading to resume in top metals consumer China after a public holiday.

Prices were supported by a drop in on-warrant stocks available to the market in LME warehouses, falling to 153,500 tonnes after 7,625 tonnes of cancellations.

The global copper market was in surplus for the first two months of the year, according to a new report from the Intern ational Copper Study Group.

SELL COPPER JUN 2017 @ 370.00 SL 373.50 TGT 366.40-363.80.MCX.

