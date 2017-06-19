Copper to trade in 362.2-369.6: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 362.2-369.6.

Copper prices ended with losses as markets priced in a higher U.S. interest rate environment that would support the dollar.

China's production of copper rose 6.8 percent to 727,000 tonnes in May, according to the National Statistics Bureau.

Copper imports grew sharply in May along with concentrated arrivals of shipments, but it is now the final stage of peak-demand season.

BUY COPPER JUN 2017 @ 364.00 SL 361.00 TGT 367.50-370.00.MCX.

