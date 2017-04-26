Copper to trade in 362.2-369.4: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 362.2-369.4.

Copper gains as risk appetite continued to strengthen following centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory in the first round of the French presidential election.

Workers at mining company Southern Copper Corp in Peru have reached a deal with management to end a two-week strike.

China's refined copper imports fell 36.2 percent in March versus a year ago, customs data showed.

BUY COPPER APR 2017 @ 364.00 SL 361.80 TGT 367.50-370.00.MCX.

