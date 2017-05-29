Copper to trade in 361.3-375.7: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 361.3-375.7.

Copper dropped as momentum sparked by a strike at copper mines, Indonesia's Grasber eased ahead of the long weekend break in China, the U.S. and Britain.

Freeport McMoRan Inc said that mining and milling rates at its Grasberg mine in Papua, Indonesia have been affected by an extended strike.

China bonded copper premiums jumped $10 to $75, off the year's lows to the highest since March amid drawdowns from Chinese exchange inventories.

BUY COPPER JUN 2017 @ 367.50 SL 365.00 TGT 369.20-372.00.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.