Jun 21, 2017 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

According to Achiievers Equities, Copper dropped amid stronger dollar capped gains after comments by Fed official that boosted confidence in another U.S. interest rate hike this year.

Copper to trade in 360.6-371.4: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper


Copper trading range for the day is 360.6-371.4.

Copper dropped amid stronger dollar capped gains after comments by Fed official that boosted confidence in another U.S. interest rate hike this year.
Fed official said U.S. inflation should rise alongside wages, reinforcing expectations for the Fed to keep raising interest rates.


China imported 41,400 tonnes of copper concentrates via Port of Ganqimaodu in May 2017, down 53.22 YoY, and 333,300 tonnes in January-May.

BUY COPPER JUN 2017 @ 364.00 SL 361.50 TGT 367.50-370.00.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

