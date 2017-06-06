Copper to trade in 360-368.6: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 360-368.6.

Copper slipped as the dollar recovered and investors eyed an increase in Shanghai Inventories

Freeport McMoRan Inc said that mining and milling rates at its Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia had been affected by an extended strike.

Hedge funds and money managers trimmed their net long position in COMEX copper, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed.

SELL COPPER JUN 2017 @ 366.00 SL 369.00 TGT 362.50-359.00.MCX

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.