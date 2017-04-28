Copper to trade in 359.9-368.9: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 359.9-368.9.

Copper prices dropped as markets were underwhelmed by the Trump administrations proposed tax cuts and the focus shifted to concerns over China's manufacturing growth.

The pace of expansion in China's manufacturing sector likely slowed this month, as factory- gate prices lost steam.

Freeport McMoRan is preparing three copper concentrate export shipments from its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia after a 15-week outage.

SELL COPPER APR 2017 @ 367.00 SL 370.00 TGT 363.80-361.50.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.