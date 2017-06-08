Copper to trade in 359.8-366.6: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Copper recovered on short covering after prices dropped amid weaker than expected German manufacturing data pointed to lower demand.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper
Copper trading range for the day is 359.8-366.6.
Prices also seen supported by a fall in stockpiles at LME warehouses by 5,350 tonnes to 294,225 tonnes, down from a recent high of 340,350 tonnes in mid-May.
The discount of LME cash copper to the three-month contract rose to $30 a tonne from $14 two weeks ago, indicating tighter supply.SELL COPPER JUN 2017 @ 366.00 SL 369.00 TGT 362.50-359.00.MCX.
