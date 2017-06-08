App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 08, 2017 01:43 PM IST

According to Achiievers Equities, Copper recovered on short covering after prices dropped amid weaker than expected German manufacturing data pointed to lower demand.

Copper to trade in 359.8-366.6: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper


Copper trading range for the day is 359.8-366.6.

Copper recovered on short covering after prices dropped amid weaker than expected German manufacturing data pointed to lower demand.

Prices also seen supported by a fall in stockpiles at LME warehouses by 5,350 tonnes to 294,225 tonnes, down from a recent high of 340,350 tonnes in mid-May.

The discount of LME cash copper to the three-month contract rose to $30 a tonne from $14 two weeks ago, indicating tighter supply.

SELL COPPER JUN 2017 @ 366.00 SL 369.00 TGT 362.50-359.00.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

