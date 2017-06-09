Copper to trade in 359.6-376.6: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 359.6-376.6.

Copper prices rose to a one-week high after China trade improved in May which alleviated concerns over the health of the world's second-biggest economy.

China reported stronger-than-anticipated exports and imports for May despite falling commodity prices, suggesting the economy is holding up.

Chilean copper company Codelco has restarted operations at mines in the northern part of the country after a rain storm.

BUY COPPER JUN 2017 @ 368.00 SL 365.00 TGT 370.50-373.00.MCX

