Copper to trade in 359.5-366.9: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 359.5-366.9.

Copper gains as centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron's strong performance in the first round of the French presidential election boosted appetite.

Freeport- McMoRan Inc warned it would punish workers for absenteeism at its Indonesian unit, a day after one of its main unions announced plans to go on a strike.

The global refined copper market had a 51,000 tonne surplus in January, up from a 44,000 tonne surplus in January last year, ICSG said.

BUY COPPER APR 2017 @ 362.00 SL 360.00 TGT 365.20-367.00.MCX.

