Copper to trade in 359.5-366.9: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Copper gains as centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron's strong performance in the first round of the French presidential election boosted appetite.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper
Copper trading range for the day is 359.5-366.9.
Freeport- McMoRan Inc warned it would punish workers for absenteeism at its Indonesian unit, a day after one of its main unions announced plans to go on a strike.
The global refined copper market had a 51,000 tonne surplus in January, up from a 44,000 tonne surplus in January last year, ICSG said.BUY COPPER APR 2017 @ 362.00 SL 360.00 TGT 365.20-367.00.MCX.
