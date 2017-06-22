Copper to trade in 359.1-377.7: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 359.1-377.7.

Copper gained in response to a retreat in the U.S. dollar from its recent peaks and evidence of tightening supply.

The global world refined copper market showed a 5,000 tonnes deficit in March, compared with a 102,000 tonnes surplus in February, industry data showed.

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed China’s copper cathode output increased 6.8% on a yearly basis to 727,000 tonnes in May.

BUY COPPER JUN 2017 @ 367.00 SL 364.00 TGT 370.50-374.00.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.