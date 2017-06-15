Copper to trade in 358.6-373.2: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 358.6-373.2.

Copper prices eased with investors cautious ahead of the outcome of a two-day meeting where the U.S Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates.

China's National Development and Reform Commission said it approved eight fixed-asset investment projects worth 51.8 billion yuan ($7.63 billion) in May.

A separate report showed that US retail sales fell 0.3% in May from the prior month, below forecasts for a gain of 0.1%.

SELL COPPER JUN 2017 @ 366.00 SL 369.00 TGT 363.20-360.50.MCX.

