Copper to trade in 358.5-365.3: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 358.5-365.3.

Copper edged higher as the dollar dropped, but gains were dampened by evidence that China's economy encountered a soft patch in April.

China's factory output growth cooled, rising 6.5 percent in April from a year earlier, while fixed-asset investment grew 8.9 percent in the first four months this year.

Hedge funds and other money managers slashed their net long position in COMEX copper to the lowest since November in the week ended May 9, CFTC data showed.

SELL COPPER JUN 2017 @ 363.00 SL 366.00 TGT 360.20-358.00.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.