Copper to trade in 358-372.2: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 358-372.2.

Copper prices ended with losses but prices recovered most of its losses after update Freeport’s workers extended the strike at the Grasberg mine.

Global refined copper production is estimated to have remained essentially unchanged in the first two months of this year with primary production declining by 3%.

Chilean government data showed the country’s copper production slid 1.8% year-on-year in April due mainly to strike at the Escondida copper mine

SELL COPPER JUN 2017 @ 366.00 SL 370.00 TGT 363.50-360.20.MCX

