Copper to trade in 357.9-368.5: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Copper dropped as worries over political instability and global demand prompted investors to cut bets on higher prices.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper
Copper trading range for the day is 357.9-368.5.
Copper dropped as worries over political instability and global demand prompted investors to cut bets on higher prices.
China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to 764,000 tonnes, its highest since at least December 2015.
The International Copper Study Group said the global world refined copper market showed a 51,000-tonne surplus in January.BUY COPPER APR 2017 @ 361.50 SL 358.00 TGT 364.50-366.00.MCX.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.