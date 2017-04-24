Copper to trade in 357.9-368.5: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 357.9-368.5.

Copper dropped as worries over political instability and global demand prompted investors to cut bets on higher prices.

China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to 764,000 tonnes, its highest since at least December 2015.

The International Copper Study Group said the global world refined copper market showed a 51,000-tonne surplus in January.

BUY COPPER APR 2017 @ 361.50 SL 358.00 TGT 364.50-366.00.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.