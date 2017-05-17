Copper to trade in 357.5-365.5: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities,Copper recovered from lows on short covering after prices dropped amid worries about China's slowing economic growth and tighter capital markets in China.
Copper trading range for the day is 357.5-365.5.
China's growth took a step back in April after a surprisingly strong start to the year.
The chief executive of Freeport-McMoRan said demand for copper remains strong, with Europe and North America showing steady improvement.SELL COPPER JUN 2017 @ 364.00 SL 367.50 TGT 361.50-358.00.MCX.
