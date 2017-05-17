App
May 17, 2017 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Copper to trade in 357.5-365.5: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities,Copper recovered from lows on short covering after prices dropped amid worries about China's slowing economic growth and tighter capital markets in China.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper


Copper trading range for the day is 357.5-365.5.

Copper recovered from lows on short covering after prices dropped amid worries about China's slowing economic growth and tighter capital markets in China.

China's growth took a step back in April after a surprisingly strong start to the year.

The chief executive of Freeport-McMoRan said demand for copper remains strong, with Europe and North America showing steady improvement.

SELL COPPER JUN 2017 @ 364.00 SL 367.50 TGT 361.50-358.00.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

