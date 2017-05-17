Copper to trade in 357.5-365.5: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 357.5-365.5.

Copper recovered from lows on short covering after prices dropped amid worries about China's slowing economic growth and tighter capital markets in China.

China's growth took a step back in April after a surprisingly strong start to the year.

The chief executive of Freeport-McMoRan said demand for copper remains strong, with Europe and North America showing steady improvement.

SELL COPPER JUN 2017 @ 364.00 SL 367.50 TGT 361.50-358.00.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.