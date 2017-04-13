Copper to trade in 357-375.8: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 357-375.8.

Copper eased shrugging off a tentative recovery in the broader financial markets as geopolitical tensions and fading hopes for a boost to U.S. demand pressured prices.

The metal slipped this week along with other cyclical assets as concerns over North Korea and the Middle East ratcheted up.

Prices remained under pressure amid impatience over the lack of details around Trump's plans for infrastructure.

BUY COPPER APR 2017 @ 363.00 SL 360.00 TGT 366.50-368.50.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.