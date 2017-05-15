Copper to trade in 356.7-362.5: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 356.7-362.5.

Copper rose with investors tempted by falling stockpiles and as Chinese authorities' move to ease monetary policy spurred growth hopes.

Chinese banks extended 1.1 trillion yuan ($159 billion) in net new yuan loans in April, above expectations.

SHFE Copper warehouses stocks fell to 194,993 tonnes, their lowest since Jan. 20.

BUY COPPER JUN 2017 @ 358.00 SL 355.00 TGT 360.50-363.00.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.