Copper to trade in 356.7-362.5: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Copper rose with investors tempted by falling stockpiles and as Chinese authorities' move to ease monetary policy spurred growth hopes.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper
Copper trading range for the day is 356.7-362.5.
Chinese banks extended 1.1 trillion yuan ($159 billion) in net new yuan loans in April, above expectations.
SHFE Copper warehouses stocks fell to 194,993 tonnes, their lowest since Jan. 20.BUY COPPER JUN 2017 @ 358.00 SL 355.00 TGT 360.50-363.00.MCX.
