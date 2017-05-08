Copper to trade in 356.2-364.6: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 356.2-364.6.

Copper prices ended with gains as mine workers in Peru considered launching a new strike and some investors regarded the lower prices as good value.

Inventories in London Metal Exchange warehouses climbed by 36,800 tonnes, exchange data showed, bringing this week's surge to 40 percent.

Glencore’s copper production slid 3% in the first quarter of 2017 to 324,000 tonnes.

SELL COPPER JUN 2017 @ 364.00 SL 367.50 TGT 361.80-358.00.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.