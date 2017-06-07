Copper to trade in 355.9-369.1: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 355.9-369.1.

Copper prices dipped weighed down by signs of slowing growth in China and the United States.

U.S. services sector activity slowed in May as new orders tumbled, but a jump in employment to a near two-year high pointed to sustained labour market strength.

China's economy is likely to have remained on a stable footing in May, buoyed by solid gains in trade and investment.

SELL COPPER JUN 2017 @ 366.00 SL 369.00 TGT 362.50-359.00.MCX.

