Jun 07, 2017 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copper to trade in 355.9-369.1: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Copper prices dipped weighed down by signs of slowing growth in China and the United States.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper
Copper trading range for the day is 355.9-369.1.
Copper prices dipped weighed down by signs of slowing growth in China and the United States.
U.S. services sector activity slowed in May as new orders tumbled, but a jump in employment to a near two-year high pointed to sustained labour market strength.
China's economy is likely to have remained on a stable footing in May, buoyed by solid gains in trade and investment.SELL COPPER JUN 2017 @ 366.00 SL 369.00 TGT 362.50-359.00.MCX.
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.