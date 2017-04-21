Copper to trade in 355.2-369.2: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 355.2-369.2.

Copper prices gained as investors, speculators and consumers resumed buying after recent losses, expecting increased seasonal demand.

Prices also seen by news that Indonesian workers at U.S. mining giant Freeport McMoran Inc will stage a month-long protest against layoffs starting May 1.

Rio Tinto cut its copper guidance to 500,000-550,000 tonnes from as much as 665,000 tonnes as a result of a strike at the Escondida mine in Chile.

BUY COPPER APR 2017 @ 364.00 SL 360.50 TGT 367.50-369.00.MCX

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions