Copper to trade in 354.5-362.1: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 354.5-362.1.

Copper dropped as the market fretted about weak demand in top consumer China after data showed the country's imports of the metal falling.

LME stocks remain near their highest since last October, fuelling pessimism over demand following hefty inflows in LME warehouses last week.

Chinese imports of copper collapsed more than 30 percent in April from a month ago to 300,000 tonnes.

BUY COPPER JUN 2017 @ 357.00 SL 354.00 TGT 360.50-363.00.MCX.

