Copper to trade in 353.6-379: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 353.6-379.

Copper prices dropped as supply fears were eased by a large rise in stocks and worries over Chinese demand pulled down prices of steel and iron ore.

On-warrant inventories available for delivery at LME-registered warehouses increased by 38,950 tonnes, or 32 percent, to 160,200 tonnes, the highest since mid-April.

Funds' net long position rose to 55,899 lots on Friday from 52,365 lots the previous week, LME data showed.

SELL COPPER JUN 2017 @ 366.00 SL 369.00 TGT 363.50-360.00.MCX.

