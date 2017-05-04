May 04, 2017 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copper to trade in 353.6-379: Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Copper prices dropped as supply fears were eased by a large rise in stocks and worries over Chinese demand pulled down prices of steel and iron ore.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper
On-warrant inventories available for delivery at LME-registered warehouses increased by 38,950 tonnes, or 32 percent, to 160,200 tonnes, the highest since mid-April.
On-warrant inventories available for delivery at LME-registered warehouses increased by 38,950 tonnes, or 32 percent, to 160,200 tonnes, the highest since mid-April.
Funds' net long position rose to 55,899 lots on Friday from 52,365 lots the previous week, LME data showed.
SELL COPPER JUN 2017 @ 366.00 SL 369.00 TGT 363.50-360.00.MCX.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.