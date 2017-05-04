App
May 04, 2017 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
May 04, 2017 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Copper to trade in 353.6-379: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Copper prices dropped as supply fears were eased by a large rise in stocks and worries over Chinese demand pulled down prices of steel and iron ore.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper


Copper trading range for the day is 353.6-379.

Copper prices dropped as supply fears were eased by a large rise in stocks and worries over Chinese demand pulled down prices of steel and iron ore.

On-warrant inventories available for delivery at LME-registered warehouses increased by 38,950 tonnes, or 32 percent, to 160,200 tonnes, the highest since mid-April.

Funds' net long position rose to 55,899 lots on Friday from 52,365 lots the previous week, LME data showed.

SELL COPPER JUN 2017 @ 366.00 SL 369.00 TGT 363.50-360.00.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

