Copper to trade in 353.6-367.6: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 353.6-367.6.

Copper gained by 0.24% to settle at 358.85 while prices dropped from day's high as industrial output shows signs of slowing down and inventories rise.

Sentiments remain weak for copper as pressure seen amid ongoing concerns over rising supply and disappointing Chinese import data.

Workers at Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile will strike for 24 hours in coming protest, the main union said.

SELL COPPER JUN 2017 @ 360.00 SL 363.50 TGT 357.20-355.00.MCX.

