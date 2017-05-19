Copper to trade in 353.5-371.3: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 353.5-371.3.

Copper recovered on rupee weakness while uncertainty about Donald Trump's future undermined expectations of a boost to infrastructure spending in US.

China and U.S. domestic policy will dominate the path of least resistance for copper and other base metals

Weaker April economic data from China, which accounts for nearly half of global consumption of industrial metals

SELL COPPER JUN 2017 @ 365.00 SL 368.00 TGT 361.80-358.00.MCX.

