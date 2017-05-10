Copper to trade in 352.9-364.5: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 352.9-364.5.

Copper inched up as some investors looked for bargains after sharp overnight losses on fresh signs of a slowdown in Chinese demand.

Imports of unwrought copper dropped 30.2 percent to 300,000 tonnes in April from March, and 33.2 percent from the year earlier month.

Money managers raised their net long position in copper futures and options in the week to May 2, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed.

BUY COPPER JUN 2017 @ 358.00 SL 355.50 TGT 360.50-364.00.MCX.

