Copper to trade in 352.6-369.8: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Copper

Copper trading range for the day is 352.6-369.8.

Copper settled flat as concerns China's demand could temper in the coming quarter as Beijing acts on runaway property prices capped gains.

Freeport McMoRan Inc received preliminary approval to resume copper concentrate exports and hopes to apply for an export permit this week.

China's March refined copper output rose 8.5 percent year on year to 764,000 tonnes, National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

BUY COPPER APR 2017 @ 361.00 SL 358.00 TGT 364.50-366.50.MCX

